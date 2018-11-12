Catholic World News

Imitate the poor and generous widow, Pope tells pilgrims

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 11, Pope Francis devoted his Sunday Angelus address (video) to Mark 12:38-44, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!