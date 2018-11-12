Catholic World News

Priest held hostage in Yemen: ‘I have witnessed the power of prayer’

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Every day, I prayed the Angelus; three or four Rosaries; an Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be for the sisters who died [in Aden in 2016]; the Chaplet of Divine Mercy; I meditated on the Way of the Cross; and I celebrated Holy Mass spiritually,” said Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was held captive for 18 months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!