UK commits £12M to support religious liberty worldwide

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I will ensure that the UK stands up for everyone’s right to practice or not practice a religion that is in line with their conscience, wherever they are in the world,” said Tariq Ahmad, the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief.

