16 Spanish Civil War martyrs beatified in Barcelona

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Teodoro Illera Del Olmo, a priest of the Congregation of Saint Peter in Chains, and his 15 companions were martyred in Barcelona in 1936-37.

