Pope Francis offers thanks to God on 100th anniversary of Poland’s independence

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 1795, Poland ceased to be a sovereign nation when Austria, the Kingdom of Prussia, and the Russian Empire completed the partition of its territory. Poland regained its independence in 1918.

