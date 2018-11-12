Catholic World News
Cultivate life of prayer in order to evangelize with song, Pope tells young Turin singers
November 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The group Alunni del Cielo was founded in 1968 by Father Giuseppe Arione, SJ.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!