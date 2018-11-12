Catholic World News

Pope Francis: a ‘Eucharistic culture’ fosters communion, service, and mercy

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On November 10, Pope Francis met with members of the Pontifical Committee for the International Eucharistic Congresses as Hungary prepares to host the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in 2020.

