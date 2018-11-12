Catholic World News
Greece to take clergy off its payroll in agreement with Orthodox Church
November 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 10.8 million is 98% Orthodox and 1% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!