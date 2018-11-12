Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader writes book

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church since 2011, has written “Tell Me the Truth: Dialogues about the Meaning of Life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!