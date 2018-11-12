Catholic World News

Vatican sends message of friendship as delegation attends Thai Buddhist anniversary celebration

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue traveled to Wat Pho, a culturally significant Thai Buddhist site, for its 230th anniversary celebration.

