Jewish attorneys’ group meets with Pope

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 9, Pope Francis received a delegation from the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists. According to an Italian news report, the association’s vice president said that the Pope received the delegation with “great warmth” and that all agreed on the need to “confront the challenge of human rights and dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

