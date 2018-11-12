Catholic World News

‘A child is always a blessing,’ Pope Francis affirms

November 12, 2018

Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his comments during a conversation , about the Hail Mary prayer with Don Marco Pozza, an Italian prison chaplain. The conversation was broadcast on TV2000, the Italian Episcopal Conference’s television network.

