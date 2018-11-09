Catholic World News

Pope and Assyrian patriarch decry oppression of Christians in Middle East

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 9 with Mar Gewargis III, the patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. In his greeting, the Pope spoke of “the tragic situation endured by so many of our brothers and sisters in the Middle East.” The two prelates issued a joint statement in which they spoke of “a common suffering” under the oppression of Christians in the Middle East.

