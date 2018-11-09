Catholic World News

Chinese ‘underground’ bishop taken into police custody

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou has been taken into custody by police and expected to undergo 10 to 15 days of compulsory indoctrination. Bishop Shao is an “underground” bishop, whose status has never been recognized by the Chinese government. His arrest comes on the heels of a Vatican-Beijing agreement, in which the Holy See recognized bishops who had been appointed by the government without approval from Rome.

