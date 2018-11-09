Catholic World News

Syriac Orthodox Church opens university

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We follow the footsteps of our Church fathers in opening ASU [Antioch Syrian University], so that we raise again the flame of higher education,” Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, the Church’s leader since 2014, said at the university’s opening.

