Vatican newspaper highlights UN report on food loss, waste

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “The alarm raised by FAO: over half of fruits and vegetables in the world are wasted,” L’Osservatore Romano (November 9 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the report.

