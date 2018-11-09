Catholic World News
In Uganda, Catholics protest as archbishop asks government to enforce tithe
November 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on RNS
CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 40 million is 45% Protestant, 39% Catholic, and 14% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!