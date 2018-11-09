Catholic World News

Catholic agencies closely monitor giving after clergy sex abuse shock

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We have been faced with some of our significant donors saying, ‘No more money to Catholic Charities until the bishops straighten out this mess,” said the president of Catholic Charities USA.

