USCCB president renews call for ‘reasonable gun measures’ following California mass shooting

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Thirteen people were killed and at least 25 injured in the Thousand Oaks shooting. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, called for prayer and changes in public policy. Archbishop José Gómez of Los Angeles lamented the violence and led a prayer vigil at a local parish.

