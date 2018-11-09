Catholic World News

Asia Bibi in an undisclosed location in Pakistan following release

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: CNN reported that the Pakistani Christian woman, released from prison after nine years, is seeking asylum in the Netherlands.

