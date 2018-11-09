Catholic World News

Pope Francis receives Danish royal couple

November 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark (50), and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (46), have four children and are members of the Church of Denmark (Lutheran).

