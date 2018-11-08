Catholic World News

Diocese will not pay defense costs of bishop accused of rape

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Jalandhar, India, has announced that it will not pay the defense costs of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of rape. The legal expenses are being borne by the bishop’s family. The diocese said that, if asked, it would consider paying legal costs for the woman religious who has accused Bishop Mulakkal.

