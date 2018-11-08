Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: bones found under nunciature not connected with missing girl’s case

November 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has discouraged speculation that human bones discovered in excavations under the apostolic nunciature in Rome may provide clues about the disappearance of a teenage girl in 1983. “There has been no connection made with Emmanuela Orlandi,” the cardinal said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!