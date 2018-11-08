Catholic World News

Trump administration widens conscience protection for contraceptive mandate

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services has issued new regulations governing mandatory health-care coverage, to offer “an exemption from the contraceptive coverage mandate to entities and individuals that object to services covered by the mandate on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs.”

