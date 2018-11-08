Catholic World News

Asia Bibi released from prison, waits to leave Pakistan safely

November 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian woman, accused of blasphemy against Islam, has been imprisoned for nine years, seven of them on death row.

