Lack of access to clean water is ‘great shame’ for 21st-century humanity, Pope says in message

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff addressed his message to participants in a Vatican conference whose theme is “the management of a common asset: access to drinkable water for all.”

