Leading Argentine bishop warns: evil spirit is trying to divide bishops

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Oscar Vicente Ojea of Isidro is president of the nation’s episcopal conference. The 72-year-old prelate was a Buenos Aires auxiliary bishop under the future Pope Francis from 2006 to 2009.

