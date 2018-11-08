Catholic World News

Pope Francis will visit North Korea if Pyongyang issues formal invitation

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis actually accepted a possible invitation to visit North Korea last month, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent the verbal invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the Pontiff,” the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples reported. “The Pope said that if North Korea formalizes an official invitation, he will respond favorably.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

