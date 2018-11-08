Catholic World News
Massachusetts voters uphold law prohibiting ‘discrimination based on gender identity’
November 08, 2018
» Continue to this story on MassLive.com
CWN Editor's Note: 68% of voters supported Question 3, which upheld a 2016 Massachusetts law.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
