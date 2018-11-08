Catholic World News

West Virginia voters approve pro-life state constitutional amendment

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 52% of voters approved the No Constitutional Right to Abortion Amendment, which states, “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” Archbishop William Lori, apostolic administrator of the state’s sole diocese, had called on voters to support the amendment.

