Alabama voters affirm sanctity of unborn life

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 59% of Alabama voters affirmed “that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion” (Amendment 2). In addition, 72% of voters approved an amendment allowing the display of the Ten Commandments in schools and on public property.

