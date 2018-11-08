Catholic World News

Florida: voters, bishops agreed on gambling amendment, felons’ voting rights

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On election day, Florida voters, like the state’s bishops, supported state constitutional amendments enacting greater voter control of casino gambling and restoring felons’ voting rights. Voters also supported an amendment on crime victims’ rights; the bishops had opposed the amendment because it limited legal appeals.

