Catholic World News

Cameroon kidnapping: joy as freed students returned to parents

November 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: 82 students and staff had been abducted from a Christian school in the African nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!