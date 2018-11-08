Catholic World News

Christian-Taoist dialogue on ethics affirms 7 points

November 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

CWN Editor's Note: “We affirm—because of the fundamental ethical teachings of our religious traditions to do good and avoid evil—that no one can escape the moral responsibility of transforming unjust socioeconomic, political, cultural, religious and legal structures,” participants in the Second Christian-Taoist Colloquium said in their final statement. “We recognize that today’s crisis of ethics requires a rediscovery of universal values based on social justice, integral ecology, as well as the dignity of human life at every stage and circumstance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!