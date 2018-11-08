Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Brien reflects on work of Order of the Holy Sepulchre

November 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Edwin O’Brien, 79, has served as Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem since 2011. At a press conference (video), he reviewed the work of the 30,000-member Order as it prepares to hold its general assembly in Rome.

