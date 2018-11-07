Catholic World News

National Review Board chairman wants to tighten Dallas protocols

November 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ National Review Board has called for a change in what he calls a “loophole” that allows bishops to withhold information about sex-abuse charges. “What’s frustrating is that there’s been this collapse in leadership,” said Francesco Cesareo.

