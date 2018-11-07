Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley to head Papal Foundation

November 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Boston’s Cardinal Sean O’Malley has been elected as the new chairman of the Papal Foundation. The group has been troubled during the past year, first by disputes over the allocation of funds without approval of donors, then by the scandal surrounding former cardinal McCarrick, who was instrumental in establishing the group. Cardinal O’Malley has served on the foundation’s board for 12 years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!