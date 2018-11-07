Catholic World News

Italy promises help for Asia Bibi

November 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian government has promised to help Asia Bibi and her family, after the Pakistani woman was returned to prison despite a top court decision overturning her conviction on blasphemy charges. Bibi’s family has asked Western countries, including the US, to offer asylum, since the family faces death threats from Islamic militants. Italian prime minister Matteo Salvini promised to “do everything humanly possible” once Asia Bibi is freed.

