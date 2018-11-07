Catholic World News

Vatican cautioning US bishops not to invite Cardinal Burke?

November 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Stilum Curiae (in Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretariat of State has quietly advised American bishops not to invite Cardinal Raymond Burke to speak in their dioceses, according to veteran Italian journalist Marco Tosatti.



The Vatican specialist also reports that Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has been a frequent guest of conservative Catholic groups, that he should not leave his own country, Kazakhstan, without first notifying the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!