US, Mexican bishops join in Mass on border for immigrants

November 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos of Juarez, Mexico; and Bishop Mark Seintz of El Paso, Texas, joined in celebration of Mass on their country’s border, to commemorate immigrants who have died in attempts to reach the US. The Mass was celebrated on an altar straddling the border.

