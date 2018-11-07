Catholic World News

Guam archdiocese will file for bankruptcy

November 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Byrnes of Agana, Guam, has announced that the Church will file for bankruptcy protection, in the face of dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits. “This path will bring the greatest measure of justice to the greatest number of victims,” the archbishop said. The previous head of the Agana archdiocese, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, was removed from office after a series of abuse charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!