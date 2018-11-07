Catholic World News

India’s bishops issue message for Diwali

November 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh. Diwali (Deepavali) is the Hindu festival of lights; the Vatican also released a message for Diwali.

