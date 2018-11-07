Catholic World News

Philippine cardinal retires

November 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, 79, was ordained to the priesthood in 1964 and to the episcopate in 1980. Appointed archbishop of Cotabato in 1998, he was created a cardinal in 2014. Pope Francis appointed Bishop Angelito Lampon of Jolo, a heavily Muslim area, as his successor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!