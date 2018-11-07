Catholic World News

Over 200 mass graves discovered in territory once controlled by ISIS

November 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Islamic State’s “horrific crimes in Iraq have left the headlines but the trauma of the victims’ families endures, with thousands of women, men, and children still unaccounted for,” a leading UN official said.

