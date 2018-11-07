Catholic World News

Canadian diocese wins lawsuit against insurance company that refused coverage for payments to abuse victims

November 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Bathurst (New Brunswick) was awarded over $3.3 million in damages.

