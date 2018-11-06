Catholic World News

Turkey: priest’s convicted assassin shot by police

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Hurriyet

CWN Editor's Note: A young Turkish man who was convicted of killing Father Andrea Santoro in 2006 was shot by police during a gunfight on November 4. The priest’s killer, Oguzhan Akdin, had been freed after he served a 10-year prison term for the murder.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!