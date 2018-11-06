Catholic World News

World Day of Peace theme: politics in service of peace

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme of the papal message for the 52nd World Day of Peace: “Good politics is at the service of peace.” The message will underline the duty of political leaders in “safeguarding the law and encouraging dialogue between figures of society, among generations, and among cultures.” The World Day of Peace is celebrated in January 1; the papal message is traditionally released in advance.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!