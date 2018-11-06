Catholic World News

Dalit Christians suffer discrimination in Church as well as society, priest says

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Devasagayaraj Zackarias is an Indian bishops’ conference official involved in ministry to Dalits (once more commonly known as “untouchables”).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!