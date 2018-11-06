Catholic World News

India: Missionaries of Charity to register all its children’s homes with state governments

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The decision follows allegations of “baby selling” that Mother Teresa’s successor said were based on “false news.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

