Catholic World News

Pakistani cathedral rector advises Catholics against discussing other religions

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not comment, like or share any post regarding other religions,” the rector of Lahore’s cathedral said as protests erupted across Pakistan after the nation’s high court voided Asia Bibi’s conviction for blasphemy against Islam. “We have just suffered a painful torment. Do not engage in a religious argument at your office or with friends ... Play a positive role and stay strong in your faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!